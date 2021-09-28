Cheryl Lynn Pinkston

DESLOGE – Cheryl Pinkston, 67, of Desloge, passed away September 26, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She was born February 20, 1954, in Farmington, to Edward Cleo Wisdom and Betty (Lashley) Dugal. Cheryl was a member of the Bonne Terre Church of God, where she loved to attend church and volunteered at Helping Hands. She was a lab technician for more than 40 years at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. Cheryl loved going to yard sales, shopping for shoes, purses, going on vacation, but most of all, watching her grandsons and nephew play sports; they were the apple of her eye.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Wisdom; and step-father, Bill Dugal.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, united in marriage October 14, 1972, Gayle Pinkston; mother, Betty Dugal; children, Chad Pinkston and Kim (fiancé Edward "Moe" Dixon); five grandchildren, Collin Hardy, Kyle and Kristen Nickelson, Clayton and Maddox Dixon; special nephew, William Dugal; siblings, Kevin (Regina) Wisdom, Kerry (Mary "Tuffy") and Eric (Donna) Dugal; step-siblings, Mike (Lynnette) Dugal, Todd (Carla) Dugal, Jeff Dugal, Vickie (Tom) Dugal-Reddick; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Thursday, September 30, 2021, until service time at 11 a.m. Brother Steve Clevenger, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Helping Hands in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.