Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl Pinkston
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Cheryl Lynn Pinkston

DESLOGE – Cheryl Pinkston, 67, of Desloge, passed away September 26, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She was born February 20, 1954, in Farmington, to Edward Cleo Wisdom and Betty (Lashley) Dugal. Cheryl was a member of the Bonne Terre Church of God, where she loved to attend church and volunteered at Helping Hands. She was a lab technician for more than 40 years at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. Cheryl loved going to yard sales, shopping for shoes, purses, going on vacation, but most of all, watching her grandsons and nephew play sports; they were the apple of her eye.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Wisdom; and step-father, Bill Dugal.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, united in marriage October 14, 1972, Gayle Pinkston; mother, Betty Dugal; children, Chad Pinkston and Kim (fiancé Edward "Moe" Dixon); five grandchildren, Collin Hardy, Kyle and Kristen Nickelson, Clayton and Maddox Dixon; special nephew, William Dugal; siblings, Kevin (Regina) Wisdom, Kerry (Mary "Tuffy") and Eric (Donna) Dugal; step-siblings, Mike (Lynnette) Dugal, Todd (Carla) Dugal, Jeff Dugal, Vickie (Tom) Dugal-Reddick; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Thursday, September 30, 2021, until service time at 11 a.m. Brother Steve Clevenger, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Helping Hands in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Sep
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Sep
30
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry to hear this. She was and still is my favorite all time Sunday school teacher. I know she will be greatly missed.
Rachael Smith (DeClue)
September 28, 2021
My heart is broken, yet I feel a sweet peace knowing that you are on the adventure of your life. This, my friend, is what you have worked for!! To see Jesus, to meet all those amazing men and women who have shared their stories, the stories you taught to our children at Bonne Terre Ch of God. I'll cherish my memories of you and look forward to walking streets of gold together.
Penelope Clevenger
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results