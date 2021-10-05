Christina Marie Hampton

BISMARCK – Christina Marie Hampton was born in Arcadia Valley, Missouri, September 12, 1983, to the late Tommy Hampton and Ella Nations Wampler. Christina passed away September 10, 2021 at the age of 37 years 11 months and 28 days.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnnie and Beluah Hampton, and Ruth Nations.

Christina is survived by her special friend, Porcius Schanda; and his two sons, Porcius and Cassius; siblings, Ronnie Barton, William Hampton, Megyn Wampler, John Hooker, Shelly Cunningham, and Michaelene Mullins; step-mother, Kathy Hampton. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M., Saturday , October 9, 2021, at Bismarck Freewill Baptist Church, 1001 Walnut Street in Bismarck, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.