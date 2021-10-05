Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christina Marie Hampton
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Christina Marie Hampton

BISMARCK – Christina Marie Hampton was born in Arcadia Valley, Missouri, September 12, 1983, to the late Tommy Hampton and Ella Nations Wampler. Christina passed away September 10, 2021 at the age of 37 years 11 months and 28 days.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnnie and Beluah Hampton, and Ruth Nations.

Christina is survived by her special friend, Porcius Schanda; and his two sons, Porcius and Cassius; siblings, Ronnie Barton, William Hampton, Megyn Wampler, John Hooker, Shelly Cunningham, and Michaelene Mullins; step-mother, Kathy Hampton. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M., Saturday , October 9, 2021, at Bismarck Freewill Baptist Church, 1001 Walnut Street in Bismarck, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bismarck Freewill Baptist Church
1001 Walnut Street , Bismarck, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coplin's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.