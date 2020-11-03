Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christina Huber

Christina DeAnn Huber

FARMINGTON – Christina DeAnn Huber, age, 40, passed away October 27, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 28, 1979, to John Edward and Catherine JoAnn (Doss) Huber. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gene and Leila Doss and Earl and Roberta Huber.

Christy, as most knew her, graduated in 1998 from Farmington High School. Until just recently she worked for thirteen years at Crown Wineries as an accounting clerk.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Darren Welch; two sons, Karsten Kinney and Tanner Welch; her parents, John and Cathy Huber; and brothers, Shawn (Robin) Huber and Shane (Ann) Huber.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.