Christina DeAnn Huber

FARMINGTON – Christina DeAnn Huber, age, 40, passed away October 27, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 28, 1979, to John Edward and Catherine JoAnn (Doss) Huber. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gene and Leila Doss and Earl and Roberta Huber.

Christy, as most knew her, graduated in 1998 from Farmington High School. Until just recently she worked for thirteen years at Crown Wineries as an accounting clerk.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Darren Welch; two sons, Karsten Kinney and Tanner Welch; her parents, John and Cathy Huber; and brothers, Shawn (Robin) Huber and Shane (Ann) Huber.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.