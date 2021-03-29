Menu
Christopher Hahn
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Christopher Hahn

BONEE TERRE – Christopher Neal Hahn, 66, of Bonne Terre passed away March 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Bonne Terre, January 24, 1955, to William Hahn and Betty Gremminger.

Christopher was a member of the Carpenter's Union for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter. One of his favorite hobbies was reloading ammunition at "The Barn."

He was preceded in death by his father William Hahn and step-father Vincent Gremminger. And one son Levi Hahn.

He is survived by his children, Jacob Hahn, Jamie Crites, and Josie Hahn; grandchildren, Madison, Daphanee, Kennedy; sisters, Ginny (Kenny) Brown, Pam Pierce, Joanna (Clayton Roth) Gremminger. And special Aunt, Jackie; Uncle Paul and Uncle Tom; special friend Bruce Jones. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Procession will leave C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Bonne Terre Chapel at 10:45 a.m. for a graveside service on April 1, 2021, at Bonne Terre Cemetery at

11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Murphy officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Boyer Chapel in Bonne Terre. Facial masks or face coverings are required. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Removal
10:45a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Bonne Terre Chape
MO
Apr
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bonne Terre Cemetery
MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
