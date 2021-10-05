Clara Elizabeth 'Betty' Bloodworth

STE GENEVIEVE – Clara Elizabeth "Betty" Bloodworth, of Ste. Genevieve, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2021, at her residence at the age of 81. She was born on June 22, 1940, in Clearwater, Missouri, to the late Charles Henry and Margaret Vesta (Boyd) Hawthorn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Bloodworth, her son, Thomas "LeRoy" Bloodworth, and brothers, Thomas Hawthorn, Henry Hawthorn, John Hawthorn, and Lee Hawthorn.

Betty is survived by her children, Glenda (Bob) Crinkey of New Bern, SC, Harold Dean "Junior" Bloodworth Jr. of Ste. Genevieve, Charles "Chuck" (Tammy) Bloodworth of Farmington, Donald (Jemi Ann) Bloodworth of Ste. Genevieve, and Carl (Tabitha) Bloodworth of Farmington, twelve grandchildren, along with many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Betty was a faithful Christian and a longtime member of Pine Log Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, cooking, and making candy. She adored animals and over the years she befriended many racoons, squirrels, deer, and possums along with her dogs. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Pine Log Baptist Church, 14980 New Church Road in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, officiated by Pastor Tim Mattingly. Interment to follow at Haney Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Pine Log Baptist Church, 14980 New Church Road, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670-9016 or the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the video tribute, online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.