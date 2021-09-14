Clarann Harrington

FARMINGTON – Clarann Harrington of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 91. She was born on March 15, 1930, in Farmington to the late Leonard and Leona (Smith) Westmeyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Harrington, and her sister, Betty Jean Westmeyer.

Clarann is survived by her children, Mike (Karen) Harrington of Farmington and Mary (Miles) Agee of St. Louis, her grandchildren, John (Nida) Dattilo, Alexis (Ace) Thompson, Kevin Dattilo, Aaron (Amy) Barbee, and Mark (Tammy) Barbee, her great grandchildren, Alex, Luna, Aiden, Hailey, and Emma, her sister, Pauline Westmeyer of St. Louis, a special niece, Claudia VarVera, along with many friends.

Clarann retired from Ozark Steel Fabricators where she worked as an office manager for over 20 years and served as a board member. She was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Twenty Five Gardeners Club and the Ladies Aid. She was a former Councilwoman for the City of Farmington. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, and playing bridge. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Stephen Constien. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63132-3253 or www.alz.org/stl. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.