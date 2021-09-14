Menu
Clarann Harrington
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Clarann Harrington

FARMINGTON – Clarann Harrington of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 91. She was born on March 15, 1930, in Farmington to the late Leonard and Leona (Smith) Westmeyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Harrington, and her sister, Betty Jean Westmeyer.

Clarann is survived by her children, Mike (Karen) Harrington of Farmington and Mary (Miles) Agee of St. Louis, her grandchildren, John (Nida) Dattilo, Alexis (Ace) Thompson, Kevin Dattilo, Aaron (Amy) Barbee, and Mark (Tammy) Barbee, her great grandchildren, Alex, Luna, Aiden, Hailey, and Emma, her sister, Pauline Westmeyer of St. Louis, a special niece, Claudia VarVera, along with many friends.

Clarann retired from Ozark Steel Fabricators where she worked as an office manager for over 20 years and served as a board member. She was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Twenty Five Gardeners Club and the Ladies Aid. She was a former Councilwoman for the City of Farmington. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, and playing bridge. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Stephen Constien. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63132-3253 or www.alz.org/stl. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 14, 2021.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike & Mary I am very sorry for your loss. I remember spending a lot of Thanksgivings at your house. Again sorry for your loss.
Gene Harrington
Family
September 21, 2021
I remember the times you Visited My Dad and mom And I was taking care of and lived with them till There passing,Thank you. I wished you a few time At the nursing home,My Mom though the world Of your mom and My heart goes out to Mike,Mary ,and my sister Claudia ,Lifting Everyone up in prayer ,
Nancy Harrington Patterson
September 19, 2021
Aunt Clarann, Sending love, prayers and sympathies to your family and friends. Please give my grandpa Walter & grandma Loretta Harrington lots of love from me. Give my mom, Connie Harrington-Turner , extra hugs and love too please. May God bless your family with comfort during their time of grief.
Mrs Tonya Harrington-Barton
Family
September 19, 2021
When she worked at ozark steel we use spend time together just joking and laughing. I will miss you dearly.sorry for your lose she was a great lady I am Bob williams daughter . Dad worked at ozark steel
Tracy Gonz
Work
September 16, 2021
Had the privilege of working with Clarann at Ozark Steel. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers
Sandra Laut Stuppy
September 15, 2021
Mike & Mary so sorry for your loss! I will always remember all the Thanksgiving dinners we enjoyed thru the years. A memory I will always cherish.
Terrie Calhoun
September 14, 2021
Mary my thoughts are with you and your family.
Mike McCarty
Friend
September 14, 2021
