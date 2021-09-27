Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cletus Faircloth
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert
202 Historic 66 W.
Waynesville, MO

Cletus Herbert Faircloth

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Cletus Herbert Faircloth, 91, of Waynesville, Missouri, formerly of Viburnum, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in his son's home in Papillion, Nebraska.

Cletus leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Mike Faircloth of Citra, Florida, Dennis Faircloth of Papillion, Nebraska, and Marie Freeman (Mike) of Waynesville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Michael Faircloth (Jessica) of Searcy, Arkansas, Matthew Faircloth (Tyler) of Maumelle, Arkansas, Molly Llewellyn (Justin) of Falcon, Missouri, and Ivan Freeman (Tiffany) of Waynesville, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota, Alissa, Raylynn, Ava, Gunner, Brylee and Barrett; one great-great-grandson, RJ Tidwell; one brother, Gene Faircloth (Norma) of Park Hills, Missouri; several other relatives and friends.

Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, Loy Everett Faircloth and Lena Ellen (Rolens) Faircloth; his wife, Jean Faircloth; four siblings, Mary Edith Meador, and Everett Earl, Harvey Henry, and Otis Elbert Faircloth; one granddaughter, Heather Faircloth; and daughter-in-law, Terry Faircloth.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cletus Faircloth and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.