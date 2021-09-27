Cletus Herbert Faircloth

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Cletus Herbert Faircloth, 91, of Waynesville, Missouri, formerly of Viburnum, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in his son's home in Papillion, Nebraska.

Cletus leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Mike Faircloth of Citra, Florida, Dennis Faircloth of Papillion, Nebraska, and Marie Freeman (Mike) of Waynesville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Michael Faircloth (Jessica) of Searcy, Arkansas, Matthew Faircloth (Tyler) of Maumelle, Arkansas, Molly Llewellyn (Justin) of Falcon, Missouri, and Ivan Freeman (Tiffany) of Waynesville, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota, Alissa, Raylynn, Ava, Gunner, Brylee and Barrett; one great-great-grandson, RJ Tidwell; one brother, Gene Faircloth (Norma) of Park Hills, Missouri; several other relatives and friends.

Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, Loy Everett Faircloth and Lena Ellen (Rolens) Faircloth; his wife, Jean Faircloth; four siblings, Mary Edith Meador, and Everett Earl, Harvey Henry, and Otis Elbert Faircloth; one granddaughter, Heather Faircloth; and daughter-in-law, Terry Faircloth.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cletus Faircloth and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com.