Clifford E. Hedrick
Bonne Terre, 78, passed away Sept. 9, 2020 at St. Lukes West Hospital.He was born February 17, 1942 in Doe Run, Mo.
Preceded in death by his parents-Clifford C. Hedrick and Lucille (Smith) Hedrick, first wife- Joyce Hedrick,
brother- Basil Hedrick and sister-Rene Carver.
Survived by wife, Sydne (Kingsley) Hedrick,
Son- Mike G. Hedrick, Daughter Lisa Raymer and Steve
and 3 step-daughters
3 grand children-Chantel, Zachary, and Hayley,
4 great grandchildren,
Sister- Norma Marshall and Norman,
Private Graveside service was planned for Family.
Local arrangements made by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills, Mo.