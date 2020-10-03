Clifford White, Jr.

FARMINGTON – Clifford Williams White, Jr., 78, of Farmington passed away October 1, 2020. He was born August 22, 1942, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to the late Clifford W. White, Sr. and Genevieve (Maine) White. Clifford proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Open Heart Assembly of God in Farmington and Gideons International. He also taught the gospel at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center for Forty-three years. Clifford was the owner and operator of Farmington Machine Company and was known for his specialty as a tool and die engineer.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sons, Mark Anthony White and Elijah James "E.J." White; one grandson, Johnny A. Barton; father and mother-in-law, Noah and Bessie (Gunter) White.

Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Diane White; six children, Robert Keith Hillis; Scott White, Heide Hasek, Andrew Scott Matthew Hillis, Elisha White, Clifford W. White III; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bernard White and wife Peggy, David White; two sisters, Leah Tison and Alice Trolinger and husband Jim. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Davis and Pastor Bob Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be made to Gideons International or Judevine Center for Autism. Masks or face coverings are required before entering the building.