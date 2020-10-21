Menu
Clifton "Keith" Wiggins

PARK HILL – Clifton Keith Wiggins of Mineral Point, Missouri, passed away October 18, 2020, at the age of 62 years. He was born September 2, 1958, in Los Angeles, California, to Reva Thornton and the late Carl Thornton. Also preceded in death by his sister, Teri Ratcliff.

Keith worked for over 19 years with the Department of Corrections as an officer/guard. He enjoyed metal detecting, shooting guns, and the outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Keith is survived by his mother, Reva Thornton; his son, Christopher (Jennifer) Vandergriff; his daughter, Lottie (Chris) Heath; grandchildren, Dominic, Buck, Cooper, Richard, and Loretta, significant other, Margie Green, Special nieces, Rechelle (Randall) Haslag and April Moyers; great-nephews, Dakota Moyers, Perry Moyers, and Hayden McClain; special friend, Josh Vinson. Other relatives, dear friends, and his canine companions, Misfit and Aja.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Mark Moss officiating.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
