Clyde 'Rick' Wyrick

FARMINGTON – Clyde Richard "Rick" Wyrick, 65, of Desloge, Missouri, formerly of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away October 19, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long battle with chronic lung disease. He was born April 29, 1955, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the late Robert Lee Wyrick and Maxine Ola (Flinchum) Malabre. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Ray Wyrick; sister, Brenda Wilson Turner; and half-brother, Rene Charles "Randy" Malabre.

He was an electrician by trade, employed for many years in the maintenance department of Sherwin-Williams Chemical Coatings in Greensboro, North Carolina. A dedicated NASCAR fan and avid hunter-fisherman in his healthier years, Rick is survived by his daughter, Crystal Mayola Wyrick of Portland, Oregon; one grandchild, Aaron MacNorton of Kernersville, North Carolina; sister, Sherry Wyrick Hill of O'Fallon, Missouri; brother, Bobby Ray Wyrick and wife Dawn of Reidsville, North Carolina; special friend and companion, Melba Dischbein of Desloge, Missouri, and several beloved nieces and a nephew.

Due to coronavirus concerns there are no services planned at this time. His wish was that a celebration of life be held in summer at a picnic shelter at his favorite place, Lake Higgins in Summerfield, North Carolina, time and date to be determined. A celebration of life will also be held in Desloge, Missouri, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Missouri.