Cynthia Sue Layton

DESLOGE – Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Layton, age 61, of Bismarck, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1961, in Farmington to the late Obbie R. and Annabelle (Wortham) Means. Cindy was a member of First Baptist Church of Bismarck and owner of CNDS Wreaths'N More. She loved telling people about Jesus and her family was her world. Cindy also enjoyed crafting and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas S. Layton; and sister, Melody Richardson.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Buddy Layton; son, Dustin Layton (Kerri) and children, Karli, Gentry and Carver Layton; special daughter-in-law, Shelley Tracy (Ben) and children, Adeline and Amy Layton, Kinley and Kambria Tracy; special niece, Missy Whitener (Chris) and children, Andrew, Alec (Brianne) and Annabelle Whitener; niece, Diana Foster (Sean) and children, Hayden and Gavin Foster; many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, cousins and friends as family.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Pastor Matt Sheckles officiating. Burial will be at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.