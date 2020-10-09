Menu
Dala Kay Carver

PARK HILLS – Dala Kay Carver of Ironton passed away October 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 1, 1953, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Dala was a member of the Ironton First Baptist Church and she followed Christ since she was a young child.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) Barnhouse and Wanda (Johnson) Barnhouse; and a daughter, Annie Sisk.

Dala is survived by her husband, Jim Carver of Ironton; daughters,- Amy Winslow and husband Martin of Arnold, and Adrienne Bell and husband William of Farmington; grandchildren, Noah, Anna, Emma, Laura, and Nati Winslow; sister, Pam Hagan of Sullivan; and father and mother-in-law, Jim and Faye Carver. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Martin Winslow officiating. Burial at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at Funeral Home and cemetery. Memorials to Ministry for Orphans and Impoverished children in Zambia, Africa, mailing address: Bethlehem Christian Academy, P.O. Box 483, West Plains, MO 65775



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
