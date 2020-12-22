Dale Sales

KNOB LICK – Dale Sales, of Knob Lick, passed away December 19, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington at the age of 81. He was born in Elvins on August 19, 1939, to the late William Sales and Nina (Newkirk) Sales.

Dale spent his childhood in the Mineral Point and Cadet area before moving to St. Louis at the age of 14. The family moved to Knob Lick four years later where they settled. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the 1960's where he was stationed in Germany. Dale always enjoyed being with his family and seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Going fishing and hunting was his favorite way to relax when he wasn't working.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him including his children, Genia (Sales) Johnson and her husband, Scott, Debra (Sales) Parker and her husband, Ted, and Kenneth Sales and his wife, Lisa; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; three step children and five step grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, James Sales and wife, Sue, and William Sales; two sisters, Frances

(Sales) Hovis and her husband, Robert, and Dorothy (Sales) Chambers and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private family funeral service and interment will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.