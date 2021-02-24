Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Wheeler
FUNERAL HOME
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Ava - Ava
407 N. Mansfield Rd. P.O. 548
Ava, MO

Dr. Dale Edward Wheeler

AVA, Mo. - Dr. Dale Edward Wheeler, 69 years, 9 months and 5 days old, passed away on February 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield Missouri. Dale was born May 14, 1951, in Almont, Michigan to Irvin and Helen Irene (D'Arcy) Wheeler.

Dale was a physician in Farmington, Missouri, Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Ava, Missouri for many years. Dale was a Christian and a member of the Springfield Grace Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of the Gideons International.

Dale and Connie Brighton were united in marriage on October 17, 1970, in Waldron, Michigan and to this union three children were born. Dale liked MOPAR (Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge) cars. He had a large collection of cars. He loved his music and was really good at trivia. He enjoyed old westerns, especially John Wayne.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas Wheeler and a nephew, Grant Thomas Wheeler.

Dale is survived by his wife, Connie, three children and their spouses, Patrick and Teresa Wheeler, Heather and Eric Richardson and Benjamin and Francetta Wheeler, five grandchildren, Nicole Danielle Wheeler, Alexander Grant Wheeler, Nathaniel Patrick Wheeler, Gabriel Paul Wheeler and Warren Grant Wheeler, one brother, Donald Wheeler and wife, Alma and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Dale will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Fred Toomey, Jr. Memorials may be made to Gideons International or 4 The Love of Canines. Due to the spread of Covid-19 anyone attending is requested to please wear a mask. Thank you. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com


Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Ava
407 N Mansfield Rd, Ava, MO
Feb
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Ava
407 N Mansfield Rd, Ava, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Ava - Ava
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Ava - Ava.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am heart sick over your loss of such a sweet man. He was such a kind and Godly man. Rip in Gods arms Dale. You will be and have been missed for a long time. I worked with him in the early 90s and he was good to us.
Pamela Weible
February 25, 2021
Doc is truly happy in the arms of our Lord. These days are truly difficult but keep all the wonderful memories in your heart, they will ease the pain! Keeping you all in prayers!
Agnes Hinkebein
February 24, 2021
Connie & family you have my deepest sympathy. As you know I´ve always thought the world of "Wheels" & so enjoyed working with him in Bonne Terre. Love Teri Wells
Teri Wells
February 24, 2021
We are extremely sorry for your loss. Dale loved the Lord and he is now with Him. That doesn't help your pain now, but we're praying and send love to you. I enjoyed talking to Dr. Dale! Maybe, more listening than talking on my side. He enjoyed talking about Connie, his family and how he loves the Lord! We are glad the Lord let our paths cross! We send love to you and prayers for you!
Dennis & June Hicks
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results