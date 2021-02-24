Dr. Dale Edward Wheeler

AVA, Mo. - Dr. Dale Edward Wheeler, 69 years, 9 months and 5 days old, passed away on February 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield Missouri. Dale was born May 14, 1951, in Almont, Michigan to Irvin and Helen Irene (D'Arcy) Wheeler.

Dale was a physician in Farmington, Missouri, Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Ava, Missouri for many years. Dale was a Christian and a member of the Springfield Grace Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of the Gideons International.

Dale and Connie Brighton were united in marriage on October 17, 1970, in Waldron, Michigan and to this union three children were born. Dale liked MOPAR (Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge) cars. He had a large collection of cars. He loved his music and was really good at trivia. He enjoyed old westerns, especially John Wayne.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas Wheeler and a nephew, Grant Thomas Wheeler.

Dale is survived by his wife, Connie, three children and their spouses, Patrick and Teresa Wheeler, Heather and Eric Richardson and Benjamin and Francetta Wheeler, five grandchildren, Nicole Danielle Wheeler, Alexander Grant Wheeler, Nathaniel Patrick Wheeler, Gabriel Paul Wheeler and Warren Grant Wheeler, one brother, Donald Wheeler and wife, Alma and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Dale will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Fred Toomey, Jr. Memorials may be made to Gideons International or 4 The Love of Canines. Due to the spread of Covid-19 anyone attending is requested to please wear a mask. Thank you. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com