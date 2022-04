Dallam Ray Pettus, Sr.

BONNE TERRE – Dallam Ray Pettus, Sr. age, 83, of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dal is survived by his wife, Grace Ann Reddick-Pettus.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.