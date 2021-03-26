Menu
Daniel Asher
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Daniel Wayne Asher

FARMINGTON – Danny Asher passed away March 23, 2021, at the age of 48. Danny was born to Louise (White) Asher June 11, 1972.

Danny loved everything western and watching movies; and was an active member of the Farmington Church of God. He worked for the MCII Sheltered Workshop for many years.

Danny is survived by his mother, Louise Asher; siblings, Kathryn (Dan) Parish, Jay (Paula) Asher, David (Tina) Asher, Richard (Brenda) Asher, and Bonnie (Kent) Coleman; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew; and special uncle, Otis (Pauletta) White.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. William Rawson officiating. Burial at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations may be made to Farmington Church of God. Mask will be required to be worn while in the funeral home and at the cemetery.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Mar
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills.
Aunt Louise and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Danny was always the life of the party when we would visit. Our prayers for Gods comfort during this sorrowful time are with you all. Love you, Brian, Cindy and girls.
Brian & Cindy Warden
Family
March 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss, Sister Asher, and pray that God comfort you during your time of grief. Danny was a wonderful man of God and I look forward to the day I see him dancing and running the aisles again.
Melissa Walker
March 27, 2021
We will miss you. You were a great friend to us all at the workshop.
Brian Eye
March 26, 2021
Bonnie and family, Sorry for your loss. Find joy he is in heaven.
Janet and Gene Bieller
March 26, 2021
