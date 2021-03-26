Daniel Wayne Asher

FARMINGTON – Danny Asher passed away March 23, 2021, at the age of 48. Danny was born to Louise (White) Asher June 11, 1972.

Danny loved everything western and watching movies; and was an active member of the Farmington Church of God. He worked for the MCII Sheltered Workshop for many years.

Danny is survived by his mother, Louise Asher; siblings, Kathryn (Dan) Parish, Jay (Paula) Asher, David (Tina) Asher, Richard (Brenda) Asher, and Bonnie (Kent) Coleman; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew; and special uncle, Otis (Pauletta) White.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. William Rawson officiating. Burial at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations may be made to Farmington Church of God. Mask will be required to be worn while in the funeral home and at the cemetery.