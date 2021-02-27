Daniel Farrell Pettus

DESLOGE – Daniel Pettus, 88, of Bonne Terre, passed away February 25, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 17, 1932, in Bonne Terre, to the late Dan and Lela (Pratte) Pettus. Daniel served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Cantwell Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bearl, Buford and Virgil Pettus, Thelma Yarbrough, Faye Green, and Fern Whitmire.

Daniel was a loving husband to wife, Nancy (Wallace) Pettus for 68 years; caring father to children, Jerry Pettus and wife Mia, Sherri Yount and husband Mike, Timothy Pettus and wife Monica; a fun-loving grandpa to grandchildren, Shonda (Nick) Green, Jason Pettus, Carmen Green, Alec Pettus, Kathryn Pettus, Brandi Yount and Matthew Pettus; and brother to siblings, Dallam (Grace) Pettus, Virgie Morris and Glenda Byington.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, March 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Brother John Kammerman will be officiating, assisted by Brother Tim Hafenbreidel. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Cantwell Baptist Church 1005 E. Chestnut St., Desloge, MO 63601. C.Z. Boyer and Son requires face masks or coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.