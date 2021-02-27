Menu
Daniel Pettus
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Daniel Farrell Pettus

DESLOGE – Daniel Pettus, 88, of Bonne Terre, passed away February 25, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 17, 1932, in Bonne Terre, to the late Dan and Lela (Pratte) Pettus. Daniel served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Cantwell Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bearl, Buford and Virgil Pettus, Thelma Yarbrough, Faye Green, and Fern Whitmire.

Daniel was a loving husband to wife, Nancy (Wallace) Pettus for 68 years; caring father to children, Jerry Pettus and wife Mia, Sherri Yount and husband Mike, Timothy Pettus and wife Monica; a fun-loving grandpa to grandchildren, Shonda (Nick) Green, Jason Pettus, Carmen Green, Alec Pettus, Kathryn Pettus, Brandi Yount and Matthew Pettus; and brother to siblings, Dallam (Grace) Pettus, Virgie Morris and Glenda Byington.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, March 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Brother John Kammerman will be officiating, assisted by Brother Tim Hafenbreidel. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Cantwell Baptist Church 1005 E. Chestnut St., Desloge, MO 63601. C.Z. Boyer and Son requires face masks or coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
1
Service
1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherri and Mike, we are so sorry for your loss. The hope of being able to see those again who have passed away in death can help sustain us. Thinking of you during this difficult time.
Roy and Jeri Wyatt
March 1, 2021
Tim, Tammy and I want to express our condolences on the loss of your father. We hope you and your family find peace in this time of sorrow.
David and Tammy Johnson
February 28, 2021
Nancy and family, So sorry to learn of your loss. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. God bless you and your family. Stay strong in the knowledge that he is in a far better place.
Cora LaPlant
February 27, 2021
