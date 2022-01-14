Darlene 'Jean' Russell

DESLOGE – Darlene "Jean" Russell of Desloge, entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2022, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 68. She was born on April 20, 1953, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Mae Frances (Payne) Russell and the late Carter Loftis Russell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Viola Russell.

Jean is survived by her mother, Mae Frances Russell of Doniphan, her daughters, Deanna (husband, Butch) Buffington of Irondale and Mari (husband, Jesse) Francis of Leadwood, her grandchildren, Brent Buffington, Zachary Francis, Lily Francis, Joseph Francis, and Billy Francis, her sister, Jane Russell of St. Louis, her brother, Jerry (wife, Pat) Russell of Fairdearling, her nephews, Eric Stute of St. Louis and Matthew Russell of Fairdealing, many cousins and friends, and her special cats, Tink, Bell, and Tommy.

Jean retired after 20 years of service as a social worker for the State of Missouri. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Senior Center and watching football. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time attending their events. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.