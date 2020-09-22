Darrel W. Holdman

FINDLAY - Darrel W. Holdman, 83, of Findlay passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1937 in Leadwood, MO to the late Eugene and Gertrude (Owens) Holdman. On August 17, 1958 he married Eileen Wynkoop and she preceded him in death on June 30, 1999.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers; Donald, Larry and James Holdman.

Surviving are his three children; Beth (Jeff) Morrill of Ft. Myers, FL, Jeff (Melissa Mathias) Holdman of Findlay, OH, Kim (Scott) Kibler of Marion, OH, sisters; Carolyn (Jim-deceased) Martin of Columbia City, IN, Beverly (Charles) Neidig, Bonnie (Darrell-deceased) Bradley both of Farmington, MO and a brother, Travis (Becky) Holdman of Markle, IN. Darrel is also survived by sisters-in-law; Erma Holdman of Riverdale, GA, Janet Holdman of St. Mary's, GA, Ruth Ellen Holdman of Cape Girardeau, MO and six grandchildren; Nathen Holdman, Julie Morrill, Hillary Holdman, Jacquelyn Morrill, Nicholas Kibler and Lindsey Kibler.

Darrel was the former owner of the Hancock County Credit Bureau. He served on the Hancock County Fair Board, Liberty Township Zoning Committee and was an active 4-H advisor for Hancock County. Mr. Holdman also served as the Liberty Benton 8th grade basketball coach for over 25 years. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School Teacher for more than 50 years. Following a move to Farmington, MO, he also served on the Farmington, MO City Council for 10 years and was instrumental in planning the Farmington Public Library. Darrel was an avid basketball fan and also loved baseball and was a longtime St. Louis Cardinal fan.

A private family service for Darrel will be held and burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions, in memory of Darrel can be made to the Zion United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.