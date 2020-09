Darrel W. Holdman FINLAY, Ohio – Darrel W. Holdman was born June 6, 1937, in Leadwood, Missouri. He passed away September 17, 2020, at Finlay, Ohio. Darrel and his current beloved wife, Georgia Holdman (nee Lawson), have lived together in Farmington for 19 years. Darrel is survived by his wife, Georgia and five step-children. Darrel served on the Farmington City Council for 12 years. He loved Farmington Knights basketball and football. Darrel will be sadly missed by his wife and family.