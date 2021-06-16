David Eugene Covrig

BONNE TERRE – David Eugene Covrig, 66, Bonne Terre, passed away June 11, 2021, at St. Joe Manor. He was born January 28, 1955, in Nebraska to George and Lorraine (Logan) Covrig.

David retired with more than 40 years of service with the railroad. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

David is preceded in death by his father George Covrig; sister-in-law Marcia Covrig.

He is survived by his loving wife Carla (Jones) Covrig; mother, Lorraine (Logan) Covrig; sons, Jason (Stacy) Lang and Jeremy (Melissa) Covrig; daughter, Shannon Bullock; six grandchildren, Kelly Lang, Regan Covrig, Micky Covrig, Zachery Raymond and Jax McMahon; three brothers, Richie Covrig, George (Carol) Covrig, Danny (Vicki) Covrig; one sister, Mary (Todd) Evans; also many nieces and nephews survive.

There will be a visitation only, Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. 6 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Memorials can be made in honor of David Covrig to Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.