Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Covrig
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

David Eugene Covrig

BONNE TERRE – David Eugene Covrig, 66, Bonne Terre, passed away June 11, 2021, at St. Joe Manor. He was born January 28, 1955, in Nebraska to George and Lorraine (Logan) Covrig.

David retired with more than 40 years of service with the railroad. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

David is preceded in death by his father George Covrig; sister-in-law Marcia Covrig.

He is survived by his loving wife Carla (Jones) Covrig; mother, Lorraine (Logan) Covrig; sons, Jason (Stacy) Lang and Jeremy (Melissa) Covrig; daughter, Shannon Bullock; six grandchildren, Kelly Lang, Regan Covrig, Micky Covrig, Zachery Raymond and Jax McMahon; three brothers, Richie Covrig, George (Carol) Covrig, Danny (Vicki) Covrig; one sister, Mary (Todd) Evans; also many nieces and nephews survive.

There will be a visitation only, Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. 6 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Memorials can be made in honor of David Covrig to Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I just wanted to express to your family our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your husband and father. May God bless you and continue to comfort you during this difficult time.
Ray & Debi Churchich
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results