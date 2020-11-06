David Joshua Long

DESLOGE – Josh Long, 36, of Fredericktown, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born January 31, 1984, in Kirkwood, to David Long and Yvonna (Lemons) Crawford. Josh loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, spending time with his family and children, while playing video games and watching Star Wars.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ameal and Louise Lemons, Hubert and Pansy Maxine Long.

Josh is survived by his mother, Yvonna Crawford and husband Curtis; father, Dave Long and wife Karen; children, Marshall, Trinity, Isaiah Long and their mother Belinda Long, Finley Long and his mother Megan McMillin; siblings, David Brandon (Lisa) Long, Brittany Crawford-Southworth, Cameron (Jhenna) Crawford, Cody Crawford and Joseph Crawford; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Sarah Bridgeman also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Higdon Christian Church Cemetery in Madison County.