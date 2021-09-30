Menu
David Wayne Land
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

David Wayne Land

BISMARCK, Mo. – David Wayne Land, 82, of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away surrounded by family, at his residence, September 28, 2021. He was born December 5, 1938, in Salem, Missouri. David retired after working more than 50 years as a dedicated truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Stella Ruth Land; sisters, Ruby Quick and Hazel Click; and brother, Kenneth Land.

David leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Sherry Land of Bismarck, Missouri; son, Wayne Land and wife Tammy of Bismarck, Missouri; grandson, J.D. (Joshua) Land and wife Sarah of Farmington; and granddaughter, Riley Land of Farmington Missouri..

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Stone Hills Cemetery in Dent County, Missouri.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wayne and Family I am so sorry for your loss. Your Dad was a wonderful man!
Debbi Lindsey
Friend
October 1, 2021
To the land Family,Dave was a good friend for many years,He Will be gone but not forgotten,A very well loved man in our small town..Our Sympathy David Hassell
Bonnie Hassell
Friend
October 1, 2021
My previous message should have said sorry for your loss instead of sweet!
Linda Rothlisberger
October 1, 2021
My heart is broken at the loss of this sweet man. I loved visiting with him and listening to his funny trucking stories. Prayers of comfort go out to all the family. He will be missed.
Judy Sumpter
September 30, 2021
I am so sweet for the loss of your loved one. May good memories always be with the family.
Linda Rothlisberger
September 30, 2021
