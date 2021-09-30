David Wayne Land

BISMARCK, Mo. – David Wayne Land, 82, of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away surrounded by family, at his residence, September 28, 2021. He was born December 5, 1938, in Salem, Missouri. David retired after working more than 50 years as a dedicated truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Stella Ruth Land; sisters, Ruby Quick and Hazel Click; and brother, Kenneth Land.

David leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Sherry Land of Bismarck, Missouri; son, Wayne Land and wife Tammy of Bismarck, Missouri; grandson, J.D. (Joshua) Land and wife Sarah of Farmington; and granddaughter, Riley Land of Farmington Missouri..

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Stone Hills Cemetery in Dent County, Missouri.