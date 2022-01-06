Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Anthony Mansell
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

David Anthony Mansell

LEADWOOD – David Anthony Mansell, 55, of Leadwood passed away December 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1966, in St. Charles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karon (Mansell) Anderson; his maternal grandparents whom raised him, Everette and Gladys Mansell; Aunt, Dena Hildon; uncle, Mark Mansell; father in law, Theodore (Jim) Welker Jr.

One of his happiest days was his marriage date, June 22, 2019, that date he was united in marriage to his loving wife Tammy (Welker) Mansell. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and was an amateur photographer.

David is survived by his loving wife, Tammy (Welker) Mansell; son, Nick Mansell; daughter, Amanda, Mansell; step-daughter, Jamie (Jack) Moser; grandchildren, Zoey Bockenkamp, and Kara Moser; two aunts, Sharon Schierding, and Peggy Dabney ; special nephew, Bradlee Welker; best friend, Rod Weygant, whom he considered a brother; mother in law, Betty Welker; and his fur baby, Uggie. Also surviving are many cousins, other family, and a host of friends.

There will be memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at the Leadwood Fire Protection District Firehouse. Pastor Jim Frago and Pastor Travis Harrison will be officiating the service.Arrangements under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Leadwood Fire Protection District Firehouse
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.