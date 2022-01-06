David Anthony Mansell

LEADWOOD – David Anthony Mansell, 55, of Leadwood passed away December 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1966, in St. Charles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karon (Mansell) Anderson; his maternal grandparents whom raised him, Everette and Gladys Mansell; Aunt, Dena Hildon; uncle, Mark Mansell; father in law, Theodore (Jim) Welker Jr.

One of his happiest days was his marriage date, June 22, 2019, that date he was united in marriage to his loving wife Tammy (Welker) Mansell. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and was an amateur photographer.

David is survived by his loving wife, Tammy (Welker) Mansell; son, Nick Mansell; daughter, Amanda, Mansell; step-daughter, Jamie (Jack) Moser; grandchildren, Zoey Bockenkamp, and Kara Moser; two aunts, Sharon Schierding, and Peggy Dabney ; special nephew, Bradlee Welker; best friend, Rod Weygant, whom he considered a brother; mother in law, Betty Welker; and his fur baby, Uggie. Also surviving are many cousins, other family, and a host of friends.

There will be memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday January 8, 2022, at the Leadwood Fire Protection District Firehouse. Pastor Jim Frago and Pastor Travis Harrison will be officiating the service.Arrangements under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.