Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Michael "Slim" Slinkard Sr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr.
Fredericktown, MO
David Michael "Slim" Slinkard Sr., 65, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Farmington. He was born May 11, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of William Jr. and Carol (Wondell) Slinkard.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by his wife Barbara (Lee) Slinkard, whom he married December 23, 1977 at Farmington; children David Slinkard Jr. (Jessica), Susie Slinkard O'Brien and Billi Slinkard Miller (Joe) all of Fredericktown; brothers Bill Slinkard, Craig Slinkard and Tim Johnson all of Fredericktown; sister Robin Slinkard; and grandchildren Colten and Mattie Miller, Kolby, Deagen and Oslynn O'Brien, and Kayleigh, Callie and David III Slinkard.

David enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, spending time at the farm and his garage.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Barbara & family I'm saddened to hear of David's passing. I send my condolences.
Dr. Lisa Long
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results