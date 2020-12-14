Debbie Sue Marler

DESLOGE – Debbie Sue Marler, 65, of Park Hills, passed away, December 12, 2020 at St. Luke's in Chesterfield. She was born August 3, 1955, in Salina, Kansas, to Lloyd "Buzzy" Weiss and Delores June Harrington. Debbie was preceded in death by her father Lloyd "Buzzy" Weiss her grandparents Fred and Irene Since and her father-in-law Lloyd Marler.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Bruce Wayne Marler; her children Bruce Marler (Tiffany), Brandy Marler (Sean), Kelley Sanders (Josh), and Eric Marler (Kristina), grand children Austin and Chloe Marler, Olivia and Grant Currington, Noah Sanders, Wyatt Jones, Paul Gowen III and Adam Gowen, Brandon Jones (Madison), great grandchild Baylee Jones. Also surviving are her siblings Andy Weiss (Becky), Eddie Harrington (Beth), Byron Ray Harrington (Jennifer), mother-in-law Betty (Rehkop) Marler and her mother and stepfather Delores "June" Harrington (Dwight). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, along with numerous other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at Noon. Reverend Dennis Conway will officiate. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.