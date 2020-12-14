Menu
Debbie Marler
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Debbie Sue Marler

DESLOGE – Debbie Sue Marler, 65, of Park Hills, passed away, December 12, 2020 at St. Luke's in Chesterfield. She was born August 3, 1955, in Salina, Kansas, to Lloyd "Buzzy" Weiss and Delores June Harrington. Debbie was preceded in death by her father Lloyd "Buzzy" Weiss her grandparents Fred and Irene Since and her father-in-law Lloyd Marler.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Bruce Wayne Marler; her children Bruce Marler (Tiffany), Brandy Marler (Sean), Kelley Sanders (Josh), and Eric Marler (Kristina), grand children Austin and Chloe Marler, Olivia and Grant Currington, Noah Sanders, Wyatt Jones, Paul Gowen III and Adam Gowen, Brandon Jones (Madison), great grandchild Baylee Jones. Also surviving are her siblings Andy Weiss (Becky), Eddie Harrington (Beth), Byron Ray Harrington (Jennifer), mother-in-law Betty (Rehkop) Marler and her mother and stepfather Delores "June" Harrington (Dwight). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, along with numerous other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at Noon. Reverend Dennis Conway will officiate. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As childhood friends, Debbie is fondly remembered as the most cheerful, kind and fun girl! Peace and Love to her family.
Connie Baldwin Landolt
December 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Jack & Becky Johnson
Family
December 15, 2020
Debbie my sweet cousin, YOU will be dearly remembered and missed.
Love you always,
Tracey
Tracey Hulsey
Family
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences to Bruce and family
Theresa Brewer
Friend
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing. She was a very kind woman.
Aimee Fresia
Friend
December 13, 2020
You will be surely missed, always remember with fondness and never forgotten my friend
Theresa Brewer
Friend
December 13, 2020
So sorry for the loss of you're loving wife keeping you & your family in my thouts &
Janice Jenkins
Classmate
December 13, 2020
