Debra Lynn Abbott

PARK HILLS – Debra Lynn Abbott, age 70, of Farmington Missouri, was carried home by Jesus March 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends, praising Jesus and singing hymns. Debra was born June 27, 1951, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Robert and Margaret Burris.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Roger Lee Abbott.

Survivors include her daughter, Tara Lynn Nash and son-in-law Louis Nash, Goddaughters, Rachel (Bill) Eckels, and Treva (Josh) Finley; God-grandchildren, Dylan and Austin Eckles, Eva Dodrill and Audrey Finley, all of Missouri; step-daughter, LeNae Marier; and grandson, Jude Marier of Villa Rica, Georgia. Many other special friends and relatives survive.

Debra was a charter member of Open Arms Full Gospel Church in Desloge, Missouri, where she was the church clerk and played the piano for 22 years. She loved Jesus and telling others about Jesus, and testifying of his miraculous works. She loved southern gospel music, and old hymns. Debra retired from East Missouri Action Agency where she worked for 30 years.

Visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, with Rev. Mark Smith officiating, assisted by Rev. Louis Nash. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Preferred Hospice or the American Cancer Society.