Debra Kay Chrisco

BISMARCK, Mo. – Debra Kay Chrisco of Bismarck entered into eternal rest on September 14. 2021 at home at the age of 61. She was born on November 2, 1959, in Florida.

Debra is survived by her children, Christopher Chrisco of Farmington, Missouri, and Brandi Neel Chrisco of Leadwood, Missouri; grandchildren, Makenzie Worley, Christopher James Williams, Zachary Rector, Domonic Chrisco, and Christopher Brian Chrisco; brother, Terry Northcutt; and sister, Donna Femia; and life partner, Gary Halbrook of Bismarck, Missouri.