Delbert Olin Henson

PARK HILLS – Delbert Olin Henson, 91, of Farmington passed away November 28, 2020, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington. He was born September 24, 1929, in Elvins, Missouri. Delbert was a 22 year veteran of the US Army and US Air Force 22 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Henson and Roxie (Grounds) Henson; his wife, Leota (Byers) Henson; two brothers and one sister.

Delbert is survived by two sisters, Hilda Bales, and Rosemarie Tiefenauer; and friend, Mary Faulkner. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.