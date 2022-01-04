Delores Jean Gross

FARMINGTON – Delores Jean Gross (nee Harrington), age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 31, 2021, at her residence in Farmington. She was born on December 27, 1949, in Farmington to Byron and Hazel (Thurman) Harrington. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Paula Jean Gross, her parents, and her brother, Randy Harrington.

She is survived by her son, Brent Gross, her grandchildren, Byron and Emily Gross, her siblings, Dwight (wife, Jane) Harrington of Park Hills, Diana (husband, Verdell) Sitzes, Sandy (husband, Alan) Sales and Linda Treaster all from Farmington as well as many nieces, nephews that she adored dearly, along with many cousins and close friends.

Delores was a 1968 graduate of Farmington High School and a lifelong member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. She worked for the Southeast Mental Health Center, US Bank, and the Farmington Correctional Center until her retirement. After retirement, Delores started farming and continued her passion for gardening and canning especially her salsa and dill pickles. Taking care of her cattle was one of the highlights of her day. Delores was especially proud of the numerous ribbons won at the St. Francois County Fair for her canned goods. Winning chili cook-off competitions was also a source of pride for Delores.

Most people will remember Delores for her ability to never meet a stranger and talking to people and making others feel loved. But, Delores's true talent was her ability to connect with everyone she met.

Per Delores's request, a graveside service with immediate family will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington, MO 63640. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.