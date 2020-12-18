Delores Jane House

FARMINGTON – Dolores Jane Houser passed away December 15, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington at the age of 99. She was born in 1921 to Ora (Layman) and Hobart Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Branton Houser who passed away November 16, 2020. She leaves behind two sons, Doug (Arlene) Houser of Maplewood, Missouri, and Brian (Joy) Houser of Denton, Texas; two daughters, Barbara (Bill) Flesh of Farmington and Jill Houser Malan (Mark DeClue) of De Soto, Missouri, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jane spent her childhood in St. Louis and married Branton in September of 1948. Lovers of nature, they built their own home and moved to Four Ridge Rd in Imperial, Missouri, in the early 1950's. They were very early organic gardeners. Jane worked for Bell Telephone in the 1940's and took time off to raise her family and then finished her career and retired from AT&T.

She was a singer, a dancer and an artist of many mediums. She left behind many fine drawings, paintings, baskets and quilts. She was modest about her accomplishments but always interested in yours.

Though she never would have referred to herself as such, Jane was a trailblazer. She was the first non-traditional student to graduate from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from UMSL.

She will be remembered for her genuine love of people, her curiosity about everything; her love of travel, her ardent support of higher education, for the beautiful quilts she created and for her singing, she was always singing.

Although no memorial service will be held, donations in Jane's memory can be made to the Jane Houser Endowed Scholarship Fund, Jefferson College Foundation, 1000 Viking Drive in Hillsboro, MO 63050. Arrangements are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.