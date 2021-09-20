Dennis A. 'Nubby' Leigh

FARMINGTON – Dennis A. "Nubby" Leigh of Farmington, passed away September 16, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 60. He was born April 19, 1961, in St. Louis to the late Tommy Wilburn Leigh and Ruby Lorene (Thompson) Johnson, who survives.

Dennis grew up in the south St. Louis area and attended Fox Schools until his senior year. At that time, he transferred to Farmington High School where he graduated in 1979. He was a Radiology Tech in the nuclear medicine department at Mineral Area Hospital for 37 years until his retirement in 2016. Hunting and fishing was his lifelong favorite pastime. If anyone had a deer to process he was the first one to volunteer to clean and process it. He also played softball in the Farmington leagues for approximately 12 years. After his retirement he often helped his brother, Tommy in his construction business. When he had any spare time, Dennis loved reading.

He attended church at the Meadow Heights Church in Farmington. His family will never forget his sarcastic wit and how he was the first one to help anyone with anything they needed. Dennis was a legendary son, brother and uncle.

Survivors include his mother, Ruby (Mrs. Robert) Johnson; siblings, Tina (Mrs. Mark) Lawson, Tommy (Lisa) Leigh, Rick (Jane) Leigh and Robbie Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews and family members. He is also survived by a "special grandson." Lane.

There will be a memorial visitation on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m.