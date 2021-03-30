Dennis Self

DESLOGE – Dennis William Self, 72, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 27, 2021. He was born September 25, 1948, in Festus, to the late William and Mary (Ruff) Self. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Dennis was a member of the Dogwood Chapel Church of Bonne Terre. He retired from the Festus Police Department with 22 years of dedicated service. Dennis also worked for Affton Trucking.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, in his spare time he also enjoyed watching wrestling and crime TV shows.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Campbell) Self; sons, Brian (Debbie) Self, Charles (Katya) Campbell; and daughter Catherine Bibbs; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Debbi (Harvey) Coffel also survives.

Services are private and under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.