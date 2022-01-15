Denzele 'Denny' Ray Grimes

FARMINGTON – Denzele "Denny" Ray Grimes of Farmington passed away on January 13, 2022, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 81. He was born on April 6, 1940, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late Chester and Juanita (Goggins) Grimes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elaine Carol (Umfleet) Grimes, his brothers, Andy Grimes and Ronnie Grimes, and one sister, Ina "Sis" Wells.

Denny is survived by his children, Warren (wife, Diane) Grimes, Michael (wife, Kimberly) Grimes, and Diana (husband, Jeff) Willard, his grandchildren, Shawn (wife, Cherilyn) Grimes, Timothy Grimes, Aaron Grimes, Colt Grimes, Jared (wife, Ashleigh) Willard, Lindsey (husband, Matt) Lashley, Ethan (wife, Allyson) Grimes, Julie Willard, and Zachary Grimes, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Denny retired after working over 30 years as a boilermaker for Pea Ridge Mines and Vessel Minerals. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 27. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, trading cars but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private graveside will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.