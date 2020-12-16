Diana Baker

IRONTON – Diana Baker of Ironton, passed away peacefully with her husband, the love of her life, by her side, on December 14, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 76. She was born on May 4, 1944, in Flat River, Missouri, to Roman and Nina (Sellers) Day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alva Lee Day.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Baker, her sons, Rick (and wife Kimberly) Baker of Desloge, and Doug Baker of Ironton, her grandchildren, Shane (and wife Brooke) Petty, and Lindsay (and husband Andrew) Wulf, her great grandchildren, Braxton and Brynleigh Petty, her siblings, Roman "Dwight" (and wife Rosemary) Day of Big River Hills and Marcella (and husband Darrell "Ray") Hughes of Roswell, GA, her special cat, Tommy, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Diana formerly worked at the Farmington Walmart for over 20 years. She was a member of the Iron Mountain Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed camping but most of all she loved being a housewife and spending time with her family. Through her illnesses, Diana never complained. She was a strong fighter and didn't just want to just be alive... she wanted to live! She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Iron Mountain Assembly of God Church, 1800 Highway N, Bismarck, Missouri. Interment to follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Susan G. Koman Foundation, P.O. Box 790129, Dept SK, St. Louis, MO 63179-0129. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.