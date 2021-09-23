Donald Lee Kennon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Donald Lee Kennon, age 86, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Oak Tree Villas. Don was born August 19, 1935, in Esther, Missouri, to Alonzo Kennon and Mary Edith (Kennon) Meador. He married Martha Ruby McDowell May 22, 1954.

Don was a 1953 graduate of Desloge High School. In 1961, he had the honor of serving his country in the United States Army. He was employed as an Accountant with the Division of Employment Security for 30 years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, Don worked part-time for H&R Block. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, and a former member of the Church of the Nazarene.

As a Master Gardener, Don enjoyed spending a lot of his time outdoors working in his yard where his creativity produced an immaculate lawn and garden. He loved and enjoyed being out on the boat at the lake, camping with the family at Lost Valley Resort in the summer months, and enjoying the outdoors as often as possible. His many talents included drawing, ceramics and woodworking. He had a love for tools and took advantage of growing his collection as often as possible, producing many wonderful gifts for family, as well as being his own handyman in the home.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Martha R. Kennon; daughters, Diana Jones of Jefferson City, Christine Wiley (Glen) of Gardner, Kansas, and Tina Adrian (Joe) of Sunrise Beach; siblings, Patsy Becker, Phyllis Perret (Wayne), Hank Meador (Carol), Phillip Meador (Becky), Glenn Meador (Debbe); grandchildren, Heather Orris, Wesley Wiley (Karen), Melissa Schuetz (Adam), Monica Wehner (Kyle), Martha Stewart (Josh), Joe Adrian (Nickie), and Jared Jones (Ashley); and 17 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Jones; brother, Bob Kennon; grandson, Ryan Hertweck; and grandson-in-law, Jon Orris.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Freeman Mortuary in Jefferson City, Missouri, with the Reverend Dr. Monte Shinkle officiating. Entombment with military honors will be held at the Mausoleum of Hawthorn Memorial Gardens.

A webcast of his service will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday for friends and family that are not able to attend by going to his memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Concord Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.