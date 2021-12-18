Donald Dale Myers Sr.

DOE RUN – Donald Dale Myers Sr. of Doe Run, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 64. He was born on June 16, 1957, in Bonne Terre to the late William Ray Myers Sr. and Sharon (King) Myers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Dale Myers Jr. and his brother, William Ray Myers Jr.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Conceetta "Connie" (Light) Myers, his children, Stephanie (Adam) Kazmirski of Bonne Terre, Donetta (Justin Flaugher) Myers of Doe Run, Felicia Myers of Doe Run, and Zachary (Jenny Lewis) Myers of Doe Run, nine grandchildren, Emily Sloan, Shian Sertl, Donivyn Bridges, Kelsey Myers, Issac Sertl, Lakota Bridges, Landon Myers, Paige Myers, and Penelope Douglas, his twin brother, Ronald Myers, siblings, Robin Myers, Tina Harwood, Tamara Myers, Toni Myers, Stevie Myers, Scottie Myers and Seth Myers all of Farmington, his sister-in-law, Kathy Myers of Desloge, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies, whom he adored. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service were held Friday, December 17, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Bob Webb. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.