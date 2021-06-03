Menu
Donald "Bud" Sherrill
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Donald 'Bud' Ray Sherrill

FARMINGTON – Donald "Bud" Ray Sherrill of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 86. He was born on September 21, 1934, in Annapolis, Missouri, to the late Sherman and Zora (LaPlant) Sherrill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Lee (the late Bill) Davis, Hilda Govro, Raymond Dale "R.D." (the late Virginia "Ginny") Sherrill, and Yvonne (the late Fred) Seitz, his nephew, Larry Davis, and his brother- in- law, Norb Lannert.

Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, JoAnn (Keathley) Sherrill of Farmington, his children, Diane (and husband Mike) McGirl of Potosi, Mark (and wife Jean) Sherrill of Cape Girardeau, and Terri (and husband Paul) Gieske of Mesa, Arizona, his grandchildren, Julie (and husband Tyler) Tiemann, Stephanie (and husband Robert) Meeh, Darren Sherrill, Brian Sherrill, Susan Gieske, and Olivia (and husband Sean) Hector, his great grandchildren, Aria Sherrill, John Tiemann, Robert Meeh, Andrew Tiemann, Eve Hector, and Parker Meeh, his sister, Jean Lannert of High Ridge, his brother in law, Francis Govro of Farmington along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Donald (Bud) had a wonderful childhood spent running, playing, and hand fishing Big Creek in Annapolis, Missouri, with his brother and best friend R.D. In high school he was an excellent South Iron basketball player known for his speed. Don, a U.S. Army veteran and Union Carpenter, took pride in being a hard worker and a fun person to talk to. As a businessman he enjoyed flipping houses, building log homes, and operating a few self-serve car washes - he once rode the top of a house down Karsch Blvd as it was being relocated to a new lot on Oak Street. However, the real joy that Bud found in life came from spending time meeting people and enjoying the beauty of nature.

He loved talking to customers, meeting friends at McDonalds for coffee in the mornings, and taking the love of his life JoAnn square dancing. Most of his days in retirement were spent with JoAnn at their breakfast nook looking out at their back yard watching the squirrels and birds. One big laugh they always shared was watching those greedy squirrels steal food from the bird feeders. Every day they would also drive to their small farm on the outskirts of Farmington to feed wildlife. Donald was a man with a rough exterior but a soft heart. He was asked once what he would do if he won the lottery, and he said, "I'd spend it helping others." He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Eddie Bone. Interment with full military honors to follow at Annapolis Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Annapolis Cemetery, P.O. Box 271, Annapolis, MO 63620. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Jun
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was a regular at McDonalds in the morning for coffee, and would always bring a smile to your face with his "own" wit! I always enjoyed talking to him. Just a nice man.
Bob Banger
Friend
June 7, 2021
Don was a great man. My mom and dad who passed this year, Anna and Mel Jordan loved dancing with Don and his lovely wife JoAnn. I'm so sorry for your loss. He could always make you smile.
Melvin Jordan Jr.
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss of Don. I was in DAR with JoAnn. I met him when he came to some of our events. He was a very friendly and cheerful man. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Colleen Cruse
June 4, 2021
Don and Jo Ann are two of the best people I have known. Both were such a joy to be around. We have lost a very good person.
Rosemary Baker-Wright
Other
June 3, 2021
I knew Don and his family when I was younger and I know he was a good man. My prayers are with his family at this time.
Michael Finch
Other
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results