Donald Vargo Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Donald F. Vargo Sr.

BONNE TERRE – Donald F. Vargo Sr., age 91, of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence. Donald was born on, January 11, 1930, in Bonne Terre. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Frank P. and Emma Rose (Naeger) Vargo; his loving wife, Chloe (Jennings) Vargo; son, Donald F. Vargo Jr.; one sister, Dolores McClain and special aunt Agnes Vargo.

Don was a loving husband and father who loved his kids and grandkids dearly. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to the farm he owned. Don was a simple man that enjoyed life and spending time with his fur baby Dutchess.

He is survived by his loving children, Cynthia (Michael) Yarbrough and Jeff Vargo; four granddaughters, Mary, Rebecca, Dominica, and Donavir; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Fingers, Barbara Jennings and Michael Vargo.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Bauer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Jun
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Jun
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
My great grandpa was one of the most caring, hard-working, and strong willed individuals I´ve ever known. He will be missed dearly.
Isabel
Family
June 11, 2021
Donald and I worked together while in the U. S. Navy. We were good friends and shipmates.
Les Wynn
Friend
June 11, 2021
Mark and Denise Rose
June 11, 2021
