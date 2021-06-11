Donald F. Vargo Sr.

BONNE TERRE – Donald F. Vargo Sr., age 91, of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence. Donald was born on, January 11, 1930, in Bonne Terre. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Frank P. and Emma Rose (Naeger) Vargo; his loving wife, Chloe (Jennings) Vargo; son, Donald F. Vargo Jr.; one sister, Dolores McClain and special aunt Agnes Vargo.

Don was a loving husband and father who loved his kids and grandkids dearly. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to the farm he owned. Don was a simple man that enjoyed life and spending time with his fur baby Dutchess.

He is survived by his loving children, Cynthia (Michael) Yarbrough and Jeff Vargo; four granddaughters, Mary, Rebecca, Dominica, and Donavir; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Fingers, Barbara Jennings and Michael Vargo.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Bauer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.