Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Hager
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Donna Marie (Wilfong) Hager

FARMINGTON – Donna Hager, age, 76, of Farmington, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Thursday, June 8, 1944, in Bonne Terre to the late Sylvester E. and Irene M. (Kalal) Wilfong.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John A. Hager; and brother, Robert Wilfong.

Donna was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. She owned and operated Green Drug Store in Desloge alongside her late husband. Donna went on to have many working adventures and with her personality she never met a stranger. She opened up a professional uniform shop she named On Call in Flat River then later moved to Desloge. She was a ranch hand cook in Montana and she also worked at the Ace Hardware Store on Bainbridge Island in Washington where everyone knew her. Donna enjoyed gardening, fishing and quilting with the ladies at church.

Donna is survived by her loving sons, John Edward "Ed" Hager, Timothy "Tim" Hager and wife Julie and Andrew "Andy" Hager and wife Heather; five grandchildren, Jared Hager, Kathryn Poquette and husband Marc, Joshua Sleva and wife Katelyn, John Hager and Anna Hager; three great-grandchildren, Tessa and Teagan Poquette and Isabelle Sleva; sister-in-law, Donna K. Hager along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews survive.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. William Thess officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry. Facemasks or coverings are required at the funeral home and church.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Mar
31
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel Farmington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
John and Donna were friends of mine for many years from working with John at West End Pharmacy to working next door to Donna when she had On Call. She was a good person and a good friend to me. My condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to Donna's family. Hold your memories close to your hearts and remember, it's not goodbye. God promised we will see each other again.
Linda (Bullock) Resinger
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results