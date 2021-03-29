Donna Marie (Wilfong) Hager

FARMINGTON – Donna Hager, age, 76, of Farmington, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Thursday, June 8, 1944, in Bonne Terre to the late Sylvester E. and Irene M. (Kalal) Wilfong.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John A. Hager; and brother, Robert Wilfong.

Donna was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. She owned and operated Green Drug Store in Desloge alongside her late husband. Donna went on to have many working adventures and with her personality she never met a stranger. She opened up a professional uniform shop she named On Call in Flat River then later moved to Desloge. She was a ranch hand cook in Montana and she also worked at the Ace Hardware Store on Bainbridge Island in Washington where everyone knew her. Donna enjoyed gardening, fishing and quilting with the ladies at church.

Donna is survived by her loving sons, John Edward "Ed" Hager, Timothy "Tim" Hager and wife Julie and Andrew "Andy" Hager and wife Heather; five grandchildren, Jared Hager, Kathryn Poquette and husband Marc, Joshua Sleva and wife Katelyn, John Hager and Anna Hager; three great-grandchildren, Tessa and Teagan Poquette and Isabelle Sleva; sister-in-law, Donna K. Hager along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews survive.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. William Thess officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry. Facemasks or coverings are required at the funeral home and church.