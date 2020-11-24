Doris Jean (Radford) Kitchell

FARMINGTON – Doris Jean (Radford) Kitchell passed away in Camelot Nursing home early on the morning of November 20, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1933, to the late Elza and Geneva (Ball) Radford. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray Radford; sister, Melba Ruth (Radford) Miller; her daughter, Gina Mae (Logan) Politte; great-grandson, Mark Allen Donathan; and husband, Roy Kitchell.

She is survived by the following children, Robert (Linda) Logan Sr., Ron (Cindy) Braddy, and son-in-law Robert Politte, Jr; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Doris was probably best known for her love of family and of dogs. She was a longtime dog groomer having her own grooming parlor in her home and working at the pet store in downtown Farmington for many years. Doris also loved giving back to the community. She was an active member in the Ladies Auxiliary at the Farmington VFW for many years. She would also pack up one or two of her grandchildren along with a dog or two and go to one of the nursing homes to visit the residents. Another place that was near and dear to her heart was the Humane Society and she would volunteer there helping to take care of the animals. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center in Farmington helping with the meals.

She had a love for life and loved to talk to people. In the earlier days, if you walked into her house in the morning, you would find her with a cup of coffee, talking on her CB using the CB handle of Lady Groomer. You would also find a dog or two or three lying around, but always well groomed. There was probably never a time that Doris didn't own at least one dog.\

Doris was a wonderful grandmother, although no one called her grandma, everyone called her Nanny, even her children and people who weren't even related to her. She loved her family and all of her grandkids. At Nanny's you could get good conversation with lots of laughs, food, especially ice cream and cookies and of course lots of love.

Doris had a beautiful smile and wonderful laugh and could brighten any room she was in. She would hold you when you cried or get on to you when needed, but always with love. We love you and will miss you, Nanny!

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Interment at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and to social distance. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.