Doris J. Martinez

FISK, Mo. – Doris J. Martinez, age 77, of Jackson, Missouri, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Ozark Manor Assisted Living in Fredericktown, Missouri. Mrs. Martinez was born May 6, 1943, in Poplar Bluff. She had worked for AT&T for 30 years before retiring.

Mrs. Martinez is survived by one daughter, Maria Knox and husband Richard of St. Genevieve, Missouri; one brother, Ronald Irvin of Oglesville; two grandchildren, Sean Dykes and Logan Barnhill, both of Park Hills, Missouri; and one great-granddaughter, Alexis Dykes of Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Huff.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at White-Sanders Funeral Home in Fisk, Missouri. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at the Rombauer Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Burchett officiating. www.whitesandersfuneralhome.com.