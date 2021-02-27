Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Martinez
FUNERAL HOME
White-Sanders Funeral Home-Fisk - Fisk
717 1st. Street
Fisk, MO

Doris J. Martinez

FISK, Mo. – Doris J. Martinez, age 77, of Jackson, Missouri, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Ozark Manor Assisted Living in Fredericktown, Missouri. Mrs. Martinez was born May 6, 1943, in Poplar Bluff. She had worked for AT&T for 30 years before retiring.

Mrs. Martinez is survived by one daughter, Maria Knox and husband Richard of St. Genevieve, Missouri; one brother, Ronald Irvin of Oglesville; two grandchildren, Sean Dykes and Logan Barnhill, both of Park Hills, Missouri; and one great-granddaughter, Alexis Dykes of Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Huff.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at White-Sanders Funeral Home in Fisk, Missouri. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at the Rombauer Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Burchett officiating. www.whitesandersfuneralhome.com.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
White-Sanders Funeral Home-Fisk
717 1st. Street, Fisk, MO
Funeral services provided by:
White-Sanders Funeral Home-Fisk - Fisk
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Sanders Funeral Home-Fisk - Fisk.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.