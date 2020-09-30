Doris Marie Stacy

DESLOGE – Doris Stacy, 76, of Desloge, passed from this life September 28, 2020. She was born September 17, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Louisiana, to the late Willie and Gertrude (Aarons) Chapman. Her husband, Jerry Stacy and daughter, Barbara "Babs" Nell Castleberry and husband Terry of Springfield remain to morn her passing.

Services will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. C.Z. Boyer and Son asks for mask or face coverings to be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.