Doris Waller
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1932
DIED
April 21, 2020

Doris Waller

FARMINGTON – Doris Jean Waller, 88, of Farmington passed away April 21, 2020. She was born February 10, 1932, in Valles Mines, Missouri. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Bernice (Pinkston) Richardson; and husband, John F. Waller.

Doris is survived by her three daughters, Connie Waller, Shari Bollman and husband Alan, and Lisa Waller; one sister, Wanda Cooper; two brothers, Darrell Richardson and wife Wanda and Dean Richardson and wife Edna. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. The service can also be viewed on the C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home Facebook page, live on Saturday at 11 a.m. or at a later date. Face masks or coverings are required before entering the building. Memorials may be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington Building Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
, Farmington, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
My Sympathy to all, always enjoyed our outings, she was always so fun and such a sweet soul!!!
Wanda O&#8217;Brien
Friend
October 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss Lisa, Connie and Shari. She will be missed by many and I pray for you all.
Yvonne Driemeier
Friend
May 19, 2020
All my life Doris was always a pleasure to be around. She was a true friend and I was proud to call her my cousin. Janet also enjoyed so much visiting with her when their paths crossed. We will miss her. As you know, Paul Linn and Millie thought so much of her. Our sympathy to Connie, Shari and Lisa and to the entire Waller and Richardson families. God Bless.
Vernon & Janet Bradley
Family
April 27, 2020
Connie, Shari & Lisa, I am so sorry to hear about Doris. She was a very sweet lady. Great memories had by all at our softball games. If you need anything ladies I am here. Dufus
Doylene Danieley
Friend
April 27, 2020
Doris was a joy to be around. My love, prayers and thoughts are with you all. We will all be together again
Karan Kennedy
Friend
April 24, 2020
Doris will be missed by many. She was always such a joy to be around. I will be praying for the family.
Mickie Hodge
Friend
April 23, 2020
My sympathy for your loss. Doris was a sweet and beautiful woman.
Constance Morris Soderborg
Friend
April 23, 2020
She was a sweet lady, so happy for all the fun memories with her, she loved her Lord and her girls so deeply... deepest sympathy....
Wanda Obrien
Friend
April 23, 2020
Lisa,
I am sorry to hear of your mother's passing. You a re in our thoughts and prayers.
Tim Morgan
Friend
April 23, 2020
Doris was sweet and fun lady prayers and sympathy for her daughters..
Glenna & Wendell Smith
April 22, 2020
You have my sympathy. Doris was a lovely lady and a long time friend.
Pat AuBuchon
Friend
April 22, 2020