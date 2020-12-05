Menu
Dorothy Dodd
DIED
December 2, 2020

Dorothy Berniece Dodd

PARK HILLS – Dorothy Berniece Dodd, 94, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away December 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 12, 1926, in Flat River, Missouri. Berniece was a Charter Member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Ragsdale and Retta 'Hahn' Ragsdale; brothers, Mutt and Lorene Ragsdale, and Darrel and Dorothy Ragsdale; sisters, Leona and Glen Presnell, and Virginia and Willard Rider.

Berniece is survived by her daughters, Diane (John) Dane, Kaye (Kevin) Degonia, and Leanna (Victor) Johnson; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Knot Ragsdale; and sister, Ruth Goad. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Sunday December 6, 2020, at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills with Rev. Curt Gwartney officiating. Masks will be required at the church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
, Park Hills, Missouri
Dec
6
Service
1:00p.m.
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
, Park Hills, Missouri
So blessed to have shared birthdays with Bernice!! We always made sure to send birthday cards to each other!! She was always so sweet to me & always asked about my boys. Many friends & loved one welcomed her to her heavenly home but none like Jesus himself!! Love you Bernice...... see you soon !!
Kathy Reeves Hamblin
Friend
December 3, 2020