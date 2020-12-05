Dorothy Berniece Dodd

PARK HILLS – Dorothy Berniece Dodd, 94, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away December 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 12, 1926, in Flat River, Missouri. Berniece was a Charter Member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Ragsdale and Retta 'Hahn' Ragsdale; brothers, Mutt and Lorene Ragsdale, and Darrel and Dorothy Ragsdale; sisters, Leona and Glen Presnell, and Virginia and Willard Rider.

Berniece is survived by her daughters, Diane (John) Dane, Kaye (Kevin) Degonia, and Leanna (Victor) Johnson; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Knot Ragsdale; and sister, Ruth Goad. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Sunday December 6, 2020, at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills with Rev. Curt Gwartney officiating. Masks will be required at the church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.