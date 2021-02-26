Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Paula Pace
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Dorothy Paula Pace

BONNE TERRE – Dorothy "Paula" (nee Pratt) Pace, age 72, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born January 16, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Charles Joseph and Mary Ellen (Politte) Pratt. Paula was a devoted active member of St. Joseph Catholic church. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Paula enjoyed walking and being outdoors especially at Ozark Scenic Rivers.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Eugene Pace, granddaughter, Madelyn Pace; two brothers and three sisters.

Paula is survived by her children, John (Denita Towers) Pace, Chris Pace, Charles (Robyn) Pace, Deborah Pace, Peter Pace, Mary (Albert) Cooley, and Theresa Pace (fiancé Nathan Uhls); grandchildren, Anne (Scott) Schibbelhut, Joseph (Alley) Pace, Jacob (Joy) Pace, Lucy Pace, Alexis Pace, Cali and Sofia Cooley; great-grandchildren, Brailyn, Kinlie, and Harper; many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a visitation Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stephen F. Bauer and Rev. John Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Please follow social distancing and face mask guidelines. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Feb
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m so sorry for your loss. God give you peace.
Tamera Stewart
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results