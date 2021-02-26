Dorothy Paula Pace

BONNE TERRE – Dorothy "Paula" (nee Pratt) Pace, age 72, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born January 16, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Charles Joseph and Mary Ellen (Politte) Pratt. Paula was a devoted active member of St. Joseph Catholic church. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Paula enjoyed walking and being outdoors especially at Ozark Scenic Rivers.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Eugene Pace, granddaughter, Madelyn Pace; two brothers and three sisters.

Paula is survived by her children, John (Denita Towers) Pace, Chris Pace, Charles (Robyn) Pace, Deborah Pace, Peter Pace, Mary (Albert) Cooley, and Theresa Pace (fiancé Nathan Uhls); grandchildren, Anne (Scott) Schibbelhut, Joseph (Alley) Pace, Jacob (Joy) Pace, Lucy Pace, Alexis Pace, Cali and Sofia Cooley; great-grandchildren, Brailyn, Kinlie, and Harper; many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a visitation Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stephen F. Bauer and Rev. John Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Please follow social distancing and face mask guidelines. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.