Dorothy Mae Straughn

FARMINGTON – Dorothy Mae (Ulbrich) Straughn, 89, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1931, to the late Edward and Edna (Kluender) Ulbrich. Dorothy was a homemaker, but a wonderful wife, mother, and granny, and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing golf, painting, traveling and a good margarita.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, William L. Straughn and six brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Will and (Glenda) Straughn, Bruce Straughn, Richard (Sheri) Straughn, Paul (Annette) Straughn, and Sandra Straughn; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother, Hank Ulbrich; several nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.

There will be a graveside service at Three Rivers Cemetery on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel. We ask that masks or face coverings be worn at all times. Charitable donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer Society / Colon Cancer. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.