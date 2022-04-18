Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorris Ann McCord
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Send Flowers

Dorris Ann McCord

DESLOGE – Dorris Ann McCord, 95, of Farmington, passed away April 15, 2022, at Camelot Skilled Nursing Center. She was born August 27, 1926, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late Harry and Grace Kathryn (Alexander) Berryman. She was also preceded by her husband, Joseph E. McCord; daughter, Ann Lynn Byers; brother, Harry Berryman.

Dorris was a retiree from the Flat River School, working there as the School Secretary for several Years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills and a member of the Gamma Tau Mu Camping Group.

Dorris is survived by her children, Nancy (Harold) Huff, Susan (Steven) James, Joseph (Peggy) McCord, Marilee (Joel) Stassel; one son-in-law, Charles Byers; grandchildren, Leslie (Bill) Hudson, Cary (Kim) Huff, Chris (Colinda) James, Matthew (Cristina) James, Sarah (Chad) Winch, Melissa (Tim) Hahn, Emily (Chris) Miller, Tim Stassel, Kristen (William) Schroeder, Rebecca (Michael) Hughes, Jennifer Byers; 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dixie Berryman. The family would like to thank all of the special care givers that cared for Dorris over the past 14 years and a special thank you to Safe Harbor Hospice for their care in her last few weeks.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Monday April 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Bone officiating. Interment will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial donations to BackStoppers (www.Backstoppers.org) or American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).



Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Apr
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.