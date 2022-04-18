Dorris Ann McCord

DESLOGE – Dorris Ann McCord, 95, of Farmington, passed away April 15, 2022, at Camelot Skilled Nursing Center. She was born August 27, 1926, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late Harry and Grace Kathryn (Alexander) Berryman. She was also preceded by her husband, Joseph E. McCord; daughter, Ann Lynn Byers; brother, Harry Berryman.

Dorris was a retiree from the Flat River School, working there as the School Secretary for several Years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills and a member of the Gamma Tau Mu Camping Group.

Dorris is survived by her children, Nancy (Harold) Huff, Susan (Steven) James, Joseph (Peggy) McCord, Marilee (Joel) Stassel; one son-in-law, Charles Byers; grandchildren, Leslie (Bill) Hudson, Cary (Kim) Huff, Chris (Colinda) James, Matthew (Cristina) James, Sarah (Chad) Winch, Melissa (Tim) Hahn, Emily (Chris) Miller, Tim Stassel, Kristen (William) Schroeder, Rebecca (Michael) Hughes, Jennifer Byers; 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dixie Berryman. The family would like to thank all of the special care givers that cared for Dorris over the past 14 years and a special thank you to Safe Harbor Hospice for their care in her last few weeks.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Monday April 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Bone officiating. Interment will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial donations to BackStoppers (www.Backstoppers.org) or American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).